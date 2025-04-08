Hamas Condemns PA for Cracking Down on Pro-Gaza Rallies in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned the Palestinian Authority [PA] for suppressing demonstrations across the occupied West Bank in support of Gaza, amid the ongoing genocidal war waged by the “Israeli” entity.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hamas accused the PA of actively working to undermine popular movements backing the people of Gaza, describing its actions as a “clear and direct attempt to thwart solidarity efforts.”

The condemnation followed a general strike held on Monday, during which Palestinians in the West Bank shut down businesses and rallied in solidarity with those suffering under the brutal “Israeli” onslaught.

However, the protests faced not only “Israeli” suppression, but also a harsh clampdown by PA security forces, who reportedly arrested several demonstrators.

Hamas said these repressive measures served the interests of the “Israeli” occupation and constituted a betrayal of the Palestinian people.

Shops, schools, and government offices across the West Bank remained closed during the strike, called by a coalition of Palestinian factions in protest of the ongoing “Israeli” massacres in Gaza.

“This closure is for our family in Gaza, our children in Gaza,” said Imad Salman, a shop owner in Al-Quds' [“Jerusalem”] Old City. Another protester, Ahmed, added, “This war must stop, the killing and destruction must stop — only peace should prevail.”

Similar solidarity protests were held on Monday in Tunisia, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Since October 7, 2023, the “Israeli” entity has caused the martyrdom of over 50,752 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured more than 115,475 in its war on Gaza.

Although a ceasefire agreement based on longstanding terms proposed by Hamas was accepted and began on January 19, “Israel” unilaterally violated the truce on March 18, resuming its relentless bombing campaign.