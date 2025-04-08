Palestinian Journo Martyred After “Israeli” Strike on Press Tent in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian journalist has been martyred from critical injuries and severe burns sustained in a recent “Israeli” airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering journalists near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Ahmad Mansour, a father and correspondent for the Palestine Today news agency, passed away early Tuesday at the European Hospital. He had sustained life-threatening burns when the tent he was in was struck by “Israeli” missiles.

Wael Abo Omar, a fellow journalist in Gaza, reported on X [formerly Twitter] that Mansour was suffering from severe burns after “Israeli” forces deliberately struck the journalists' camp. Mahmoud Bassam, another photojournalist, noted that Mansour’s condition required “a miracle” to survive.

This attack follows the martyrdom of another Palestine Today reporter, Helmi al-Faqawi, who was also killed in the same strike near Nasser Hospital.

Gaza’s government media office condemned the attack, urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union and other global press organizations to denounce what it described as systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned the targeting of journalists, calling it a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

The group emphasized that more than 200 Palestinian journalists have been martyred in Gaza since October — many along with their families — in what it called a deliberate “Israeli” effort to silence media coverage of its genocidal campaign.

Hamas demanded urgent international intervention and accountability, calling on global media bodies and press freedom institutions to condemn these escalating crimes and intensify efforts to isolate and hold “Israel” accountable for its war on journalists.