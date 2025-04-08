“Israeli” Protesters Rally Against Gaza War Amid Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of “Israeli” protesters flooded the streets of “Tel Aviv” on Monday in a mass demonstration opposing the resumption of the war on Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The protesters denounced Netanyahu’s escalating policies, including his efforts to remove key security and judicial officials. Central to their outcry was condemnation of the renewed military offensive on Gaza, described by many as genocidal in nature.

Among the demonstrators were families of “Israeli” captives held in Gaza, who demanded an immediate end to the war and a negotiated deal to secure the captives’ release.

The protest followed another mass rally on Saturday, where participants urged the “Israeli” cabinet to prioritize the fate of the captives over political ambitions and cease violations of the ceasefire agreement previously reached with Hamas.

Hamas, for its part, reiterated that the remaining captives would only be released in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and a full “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza.

Despite this, the “Israeli” entity unilaterally ended the ceasefire on March 18, resuming its aggressive campaign across Gaza. Since then, over 1,391 Palestinians have been martyred—including more than 100 children—and at least 3,434 others wounded, according to medical reports from the besieged territory.