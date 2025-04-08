Iran, US to Engage in Indirect Talks in Oman Amid Persistent Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United States’ regional envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to engage in indirect negotiations in Muscat, Oman, this Saturday, according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network [IRINN].

The discussions are set to be mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

This development comes amid Tehran’s continued rejection of direct dialogue with Washington under its current policies. Iranian officials have consistently dismissed the prospect of meaningful engagement with the US as long as it upholds its “maximum-pressure” campaign and acts in bad faith.

On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s position, stressing that the country would not enter negotiations with the United States “at any cost.” He emphasized that any talks under coercion would signify surrender, not diplomacy, and reiterated Iran’s refusal to compromise its national interests or principles, including its opposition to all forms of aggression.

Echoing these sentiments, Araghchi declared that direct talks were “meaningless” without a fundamental shift in Washington’s stance.

Iranian authorities have maintained that the US continues to lack genuine political will to alter its hostile course, citing the intensification of illegal sanctions since Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, as well as ongoing threats of military action.

Despite this backdrop of mistrust, Oman appears to be facilitating backchannel efforts in hopes of easing the longstanding tensions between the two nations.