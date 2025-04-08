Hezbollah MP: We Are Committed to Ensuring the Resistance and Army Remain United in the Defense of Homeland Equation

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah and the people of the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh mourned a group of martyrs who were martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and in defense of Lebanon—its dignity, its people and the martyrs of Zionist treachery—with solemn ceremonies and a grand procession led by Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ali Fayyad. He was joined by activists, dignitaries, religious scholars, the families of the martyrs and crowds of resistance supporters from the town and neighboring southern villages.

During the funeral ceremony, MP Fayyad delivered a speech in which he stated, “The village of Taybeh has preserved its glorious history, resisted the enemy, and its resistance fighters have fought until the last bullet and the last breath. It has offered its finest sons and youth on the altar of heroism, dignity, courage, pride, defiance, freedom, sovereignty, faith and patriotism—and it will remain loyal to its martyred sons.”

MP Fayyad further affirmed that Taybeh and all southern villages will return more beautiful than before, and that the Resistance will exert every effort—regardless of the obstacles and impediments placed by the Americans and the ‘Israelis’—to rebuild. “This is the Resistance’s promise to its people,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that those who believe hindering reconstruction would weaken the resistance are mistaken and deluded, adding that the people are fully aware of the malicious intentions behind such actions. He warned that obstructing reconstruction is like a ticking social bomb, which—if prolonged—could explode in the face of those attempting to harm the resistance.

He continued, “We express our satisfaction with the unity of the official Lebanese stance in response to the pressures exerted by the American envoy, as we genuinely and realistically believe that a unified Lebanese position is absolutely essential at this critical stage.”

He added, “If this stance is marked by firmness and resolve in the face of threats and intimidation, we will have made significant progress in confronting the complexities and challenges of the current period. We will be on the right path toward liberating our land and preserving our sovereignty.”

MP Fayyad went on to say, “Over the past two days, strong and mature statements have been issued by spiritual and military figures to foster the national atmosphere we need. As for those who intentionally respond to external pressure with internal provocation—through offensive and divisive rhetoric aiming to fragment the Lebanese position and allow foreign actors to exploit those divisions—they are part of a broader equation that targets the entire nation, not just the resistance.”

MP Fayyad concluded with a clear and firm declaration: “Our ultimate approach and unwavering decision is to ensure that the resistance and the army remain united in the equation of defending the homeland, preserving its stability, and exerting every joint effort to secure its future.”