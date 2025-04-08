The United States Vs. China: Divergent Paths in History, Power and Global Stewardship

By Mohamad Hammoud

The United States and China, two global superpowers, exhibit starkly contrasting narratives in their historical foundations, approaches to international relations and political systems. While the US emerged in 1776 through a revolution against British colonial rule, China boasts a history spanning thousands of years, culminating in the establishment of the People’s Republic of China [PRC] in 1949 after a prolonged civil war.

In modern history, the US has pursued interventionist policies, military occupation, and destabilization of other nations. China, meanwhile, has become a centralized state giving emphasis to stability and mediation through diplomacy, bringing war to an end through agreements, as well as ushering in economic growth throughout the world. This essay explores the stark differences between these two nations, highlighting how the US has destabilized countries through wars and covert interventions, while China has become more and more a peacemaker—a role epitomized by its latest attempts at Middle Eastern reconciliations in the midst of US- fueled wars such as the war in Gaza.

Historical Background: Expansion Through War vs. Reunification

America was founded through violent colonization and expansion following independence from Britain in 1776. Despite The Revolutionary act was inspired by Enlightenment philosophies of liberty, individual rights, and self-determination, the situation was far from ideal. The US expanded rapidly westward through the Native American genocide, the Mexican-American War [1846-1848], the occupation of Hawaii, Puerto Rico, etc. African people were used as a source of economic labor through slavery, while women were withheld their rights for centuries. By the 20th century, the US was a global imperial power, involved in wars in the Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, as well as a host of covert operations in the Middle East and Latin America.

China's history, by contrast, is a history of reunification and opposition to foreign hegemony. For centuries, China was a unified culture, but it was beset in the 19th and early 20th centuries by Western and Japanese imperialism. The Opium Wars (1839-1860), enforced by Britain, and the Japanese occupation [1937-1945] were deeply traumatic. Since the Communist Party's ascension in 1949, however, China devoted itself, not to foreign domination, but to rebuilding. Unlike the US, China did not go in for overseas colonization but redeemed territories such as Hong Kong and Macau through diplomacy.

War and Occupation: A Record of Destruction vs. Defense

Since World War II, the US has engaged in more wars and regime changes than any other nation. From toppling governments in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973, through the disastrous invasions of Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2001, the US has left a record of destabilization. It is also the only nation to use nuclear weapons—twice against Japan in 1945—killing hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women, and children. The US has also helped fuel the Gaza war by giving “Israel” a $3.8 billion a year military aid while blocking UN cease-fire resolutions.

China, by contrast, has largely avoided foreign invasions since 1949. While it has engaged in conflicts such as the Sino-Japanese War and border skirmishes with India, it has focused on territorial integrity rather than overseas occupations. Recently, China has sought to expand its influence through economic partnerships, notably with initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI], promoting infrastructure development in poorer nations.

Destabilization vs. Peacemaking: Recent Global Roles

Recent history has shown the drastic contrast between US foreign policy and that of China. The US has been a central driving factor in numerous conflicts. The US gives “Israel,” billions in military aid, allowing it to continue bombarding Palestinian civilians while blocking ceasefire resolutions at the UN. Meanwhile, China promotes peacemaking in the Ukraine War, while the US stokes the conflict with billions worth of weaponry, extending the carnage. Furthermore, in the Americas, the US has a long history of supporting coups [e.g., Bolivia in 2019, Venezuela] and sanctions strangling economies.

China, on the other hand, has taken on a more constructive diplomatic role, exemplified by its mediation of a historic peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023, which significantly reduced regional tensions. Moreover, China promotes a multipolar world through organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], offering alternatives to US-dominated institutions. Unlike the US, China refrains from interfering in other nations’ politics or funding opposition groups to overthrow governments.

Political Systems: Oligarchy vs. Meritocracy

Though the US presents itself as a beacon of democracy, its political system is actually dominated by two parties—Democrats and Republicans—both heavily influenced by corporate funds and wealthy donors. The role of lobbying [e.g., military-industrial complex, Big Pharma, AIPAC] allows billionaires and special interest groups to wield disproportionate influence over elections and policymaking. As a result, policies often favor the elite rather than the average citizen, further exacerbated by tactics such as gerrymandering and voter suppression that manipulate the electoral process.

China, however, has a one-party system controlled by the CCP. The US complains of the lack of democratic elections in China, but China contends that their system is meritocratic, with candidates being elected according to experience, not fundraising. China's government focuses on long-range planning for the country, economic growth, and eradicating poverty [taking 800 million out of poverty] while green energy transitions take precedence over short-term corporate gains. The Communist Party’s anti-corruption campaigns stand in stark contrast to the US, where politicians often trade stocks based on insider information.

Conclusion: The Myth of American Exceptionalism

The US positions itself as a force for good, yet its history reveals a pattern of war, exploitation, and political manipulation. China, despite Western propaganda, pursues a path of peaceful development, economic cooperation, and diplomatic conflict resolution. While the US fuels wars in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond, China brokers peace and invests in global infrastructure.

The American political system, dominated by war profiteers and oligarchs, can hardly claim a higher morality for itself when judged against China's stability-first and development-first model of government. The future, as the world moves in a multipolar direction, looks brighter with China's model of development through mutual respect and shared well-being, and not through domination. The US, if it keeps moving along its present trajectory, can only further alienate itself as a remnant of a destructive, nefarious empire.