Global Day of Action: Pro-Palestine Rallies Sweep Cities Worldwide

By Staff, Agencies

In solidarity with Gaza and in protest of the ongoing genocide being carried out by "Israel" against the Palestinian people, mass demonstrations erupted across the globe as part of the Global Day of Action for Gaza.

This follows a call from the Hamas Movement urging mass mobilization on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The group appealed to Palestinians, the Arab and Islamic world, and global advocates of justice to rally in support of Gaza and occupied al-Quds and to defend Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a press release last week, Hamas pointed to the ongoing escalation of "Israeli" attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have caused heavy civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

The statement also condemned continued violations in the occupied West Bank, al-Quds, and Al Aqsa Mosque compound, attributing them to unrestrained aggression backed by US support and met with international silence.

Protests were held in countries including Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and occupied Palestine.

In Palestine, calls for a general strike and mass protests echoed across cities in the occupied West Bank and occupied al-Quds, denouncing "Israeli" atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

In Beirut, Lebanon, solidarity vigils were held, including at the Lebanese American University and the American University of Beirut, expressing support for Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

In Damascus, Syria, demonstrators rallied in support of Gaza, demanding urgent international action to halt "Israel’s" genocidal war.

The protest, held under the powerful banner “We Remain on Our Land,” served as a resounding declaration of solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance.

Demonstrators called for the immediate opening of borders to aid besieged Gazans and forcefully condemned "Israel’s" relentless and repeated assaults on Syrian territory, particularly in the embattled southern regions.

In Jordan, hundreds of lawyers staged a powerful demonstration at the Palace of Justice in Amman, fiercely condemning what they described as "Israel’s" ongoing war of extermination against the people of Gaza.

Morocco saw a massive anti-normalization protest, with demonstrators rejecting "Israel’s" genocide and expressing unwavering support for Palestine.

In London, UK, protesters gathered outside the US Embassy at the start of the workday, condemning Washington’s silence on "Israel’s" actions in Gaza.

In Bangladesh, students from multiple universities joined mass rallies at the University of Dhaka as part of the global strike, showing strong grassroots support for Gaza.

Montreal, Canada, also witnessed demonstrations rejecting the genocide and demanding justice for Palestinians.

In Paris, France, activists held a solidarity event to honor Palestinian journalists who have been killed and targeted during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Despite months of global protests, mass mobilizations, and widespread condemnation, "Israel's" genocidal war on Gaza continues unabated.