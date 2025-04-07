Palestinians Stage General Strike in West Bank as ’Israel’ Intensifies Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have launched a general strike to protest the ongoing "Israeli" war of genocide against the Gaza Strip that has so far claimed the lives of upwards of 50,600 people, mostly women and children.

The strike that went underway on Monday included business closures and public protests, marking a show of solidarity with the coastal sliver, which has been the scene of "Israeli" massacres and desolation since October 2023.

Protest actions were staged in East al-Quds, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarm, al-Bireh, and other locations in response to calls from various Palestinian groups, including Hamas.

The calls for the general strike have echoed international demands for action aimed at either stopping or lambasting "Tel Aviv’s" genocidal campaign, which enjoys unreserved military and political support on the part of the United States.

The demands coincide with a visit to the United States by "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Protesters worldwide condemned the international community's inaction, leading Western countries to delay arrest warrants for "Israeli" officials involved in the genocide.

They have also been calling on the "Israeli" entity’s various allies, including the Western ones, to stop arming "Tel Aviv" amid the brutal military assault.