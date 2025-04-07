Lebanese Civilian Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Drone Strike, Breaching Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

In a fresh breach of the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and the “Israeli” military, a drone strike carried out by the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Monday claimed the life of a Lebanese civilian in the southern province of Nabatieh.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center, an “Israeli” drone fired a guided missile at a motorbike repair shop in the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh, igniting a fire and killing one civilian.

This latest attack follows a deadly strike on Sunday, when an “Israeli” drone targeted an excavator and a vehicle between the towns of Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, causing the martyrdom of two individuals and injuring two Syrian workers. The martyrs were later identified as Ali Salibi and Adnan Bazi.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27 after “Israel” failed to achieve its military objectives in its months-long campaign against Hezbollah, “Israeli” forces have continued to launch strikes on Lebanese territory.

The agreement, which Lebanon extended until February 18, has been repeatedly violated. “Israel” continues to occupy five key areas in southern Lebanon—Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill—despite the withdrawal deadline having passed.

Lebanese officials have condemned these ongoing aggressions and emphasized their commitment to “all necessary measures” to end the occupation and restore national sovereignty.