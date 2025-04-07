Iran Army Cmdr. Visits Southeast Air Base: We’re Ready

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras and Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, commander of the Iranian Air Force, toured Shahid Del Hamed Air Base in Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday amid heightened tensions with the United States.

The two commanders evaluated the base’s combat capability during their visit.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan, head of the Strategic Studies Center of Iran’s Army, said on Sunday that the Armed Forces are ready to give a “crushing and regret-inducing” response to any “stupid” act by the enemy.

Pourdastan made the comment in response to the United States’ threats against Tehran, which he said “are not a new matter.”

“We monitor all threats in the region and beyond and will accordingly develop the necessary defensive and offensive capabilities within ourselves,” he said.

He added that the US has been threatening Iran since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and therefore, Tehran is not worried about such threats.

He reaffirmed the total readiness of the “invincible” Iranian Armed Forces to counter enemies backed by the nation.

“The Americans are well aware that if they intend to carry out any act of aggression, they will receive a far heavier and more regret-inducing blow,” Pourdastan asserted.

The top Army commander said the US threats do not stem from power and capability, but rather from its weakness.