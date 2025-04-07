Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Recall Envoys Over Drone Incident

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions between Algeria and three military-led West African nations — Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso — have escalated after the trio announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from Algiers.

The diplomatic rift follows an incident in late March, when Mali accused Algerian forces of shooting down a Malian reconnaissance drone.

Algeria confirmed on April 1 that it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone within its airspace but did not provide specifics at the time.

In a detailed statement, Mali’s foreign ministry claimed the drone was downed intentionally in what it described as a "hostile premeditated action" by Algeria.

Authorities said wreckage from the drone was discovered approximately 9.5 kilometers inside Malian territory, and it was allegedly brought down by either a ground-to-air or air-to-air missile during the night of March 31 to April 1.

Labeling the incident "an unprecedented act of aggression," Mali strongly condemned what it called a hostile and condescending move by Algeria.

In solidarity, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso jointly decided to recall their ambassadors from Algeria for consultations.

Algerian officials have yet to respond publicly to the diplomatic escalation or the accusations surrounding the drone incident.