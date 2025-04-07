Please Wait...

Trump Links TikTok Deal Delay to Tariffs as China Slams US “Protectionist Bullying”

Trump Links TikTok Deal Delay to Tariffs as China Slams US "Protectionist Bullying"
folder_openUnited States access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that a deal to sell TikTok's US operations could have been finalized in 15 minutes if Washington had agreed to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the agreement was nearly complete until China backed out following the US announcement of a steep 34% reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods.

Trump suggested that the swift conclusion of the deal was thwarted purely due to the tariffs. "If I gave a little cut in tariffs, they would have approved that deal in 15 minutes, which shows the power of tariffs," he said.

TikTok, with over 170 million users in the United States, faces a potential ban unless it severs ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Although a US law passed last year mandates the app’s divestment, Trump recently granted an additional 75 days for a new agreement to be finalized.

His current plan envisions TikTok’s US operations being spun off into a separate American-owned entity, with ByteDance retaining a minority share. However, escalating tariff tensions have slowed progress.

In response, China imposed its own 34% tariff on US imports starting April 10. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the US measures as "unilateral and protectionist bullying," warning that coercion would not sway Beijing.

ByteDance reportedly informed the White House that the deal cannot move forward without broader tariff and trade discussions.

This back-and-forth raises fears of a renewed trade war, as both nations intensify economic retaliation.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates Tariffs USChina TikTok

