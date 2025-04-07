US Deploys Additional THAAD Battery in ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has reportedly deployed the second THAAD anti-missile defense battery to “Israel” as the occupation entity’s head, Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to meet with President Donald Trump in the White House this week.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the battery arrived in "Israel" on Saturday.

Earlier, aircraft tracking sites reported the arrival of a US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo plane at “Israel’s” “Nevatim” Air Base in the northern Negev desert.

The aircraft, which flew in from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, has reportedly delivered the THAAD battery.

The US sent the first battery to “Israel” in October 2024 at the request of “Tel Aviv”.

THAAD—the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system—is a mobile, high-altitude missile defense platform that can intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

The latest deployment, which comes amid rising regional tensions over Trump’s threats of war against Iran, adds to the more than 50,000 tons of armaments and military equipment the United States has supplied to "Israel" since the start of "Tel Aviv’s" genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, according to "Israel’s" military.

Iran has repeatedly said that Washington’s deployment of the THAAD battery to “Israel” is part of its “psychological warfare.”

The deployment also comes as Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, the prime minister’s office said late Saturday.

It said that Netanyahu will discuss issues, including US tariffs on "Israeli" imports, "Tel Aviv’s" war on Gaza, and the “Iranian threat” with Trump.