Majority of S Koreans Back Yoon’s Ouster, Favor Opposition Ahead of June Election
By Staff, Agencies
A large majority of South Koreans support the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to a new poll released by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
The survey, conducted between Wednesday and Friday, found that 76.9% of respondents accepted Yoon’s removal, which followed his controversial martial law declaration in December 2024.
Only 17.4% opposed the court’s decision, while about 15% remained undecided. Support for the ruling was slightly higher earlier in the week, with roughly 80% approval on Wednesday and Thursday, before dipping to 71.2% on Friday.
Looking ahead to the June 3 presidential election, nearly 60% of those surveyed said they preferred a candidate from the opposition bloc. Meanwhile, 37% expressed support for a return to power for the ruling People Power Party [PPP].
In party approval ratings, the opposition Democratic Party [DP] led with 44.8%, compared to 35.7% for the PPP.
The data reflects a clear shift in public sentiment following months of political upheaval, as voters appear ready for a change in leadership amid mounting economic and political challenges.
