Deadly Storms and Floods Ravage US South and Midwest, Claiming 16 Lives

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful storm system has swept across vast regions of the US South and Midwest, leaving at least 16 people dead and many more affected by tornadoes, flash floods, and severe weather conditions.

The storm, which intensified over the weekend, triggered fresh tornado and flash flood warnings in states such as Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The ongoing deluge has saturated much of the central US, with continuous downpours leading to dangerously swollen rivers and emergency declarations from Texas to Ohio.

Tennessee has reported the highest number of fatalities with ten confirmed deaths. Missouri, Kentucky and Arkansas also reported casualties, including a 9-year-old boy swept away on his way to school and a 5-year-old who died in a weather-related incident in Little Rock.

In Missouri, a 57-year-old man drowned after exiting a car that was swept off the road. In Kentucky, two people were killed by floodwaters, including a 74-year-old found in a submerged vehicle. Earlier in the week, tornadoes tore through entire neighborhoods, accounting for at least seven deaths.

The National Weather Service has warned that dozens of sites across multiple states are likely to reach “major flood stage,” putting homes, roads, bridge and infrastructure at risk.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg noted that the Ohio River rose five feet within 24 hours and predicted continued swelling in the days ahead, calling it “one of the top 10 flooding events in Louisville history.”

Severe weather has also disrupted travel nationwide, with over 500 flights canceled and more than 6,000 delayed.

Flooding in freight hubs such as Louisville and Memphis threatens to impact interstate commerce and supply chains. Meteorologists have expressed concern that staffing shortages at the National Weather Service—caused by previous job cuts—may hamper response efforts, as nearly half of NWS offices face 20% vacancy rates.

As the storm system continues to move across the region, forecasters warn that rising water levels could pose additional hazards in the days to come.