North Korea Revives Pyongyang Marathon After Six-Year Hiatus

By Staff, Agencies

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, North Korea has held its annual Pyongyang International Marathon, welcoming both domestic and international runners to the capital.

The event, suspended since 2020, returned on Sunday with participants from North Korea, China, Morocco, Ethiopia, Poland and other nations competing in full, half, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.

The opening ceremony was held at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, with senior officials including Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun and Sports Minister Kim Il-kuk in attendance.

The marathon, originally launched in 1981 to commemorate the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, has traditionally drawn international attention and is one of the country’s few globally inclusive events.

According to state media, the event saw enthusiastic crowds of local workers and students lining Pyongyang’s streets to cheer on the runners.

North Korean athletes dominated the competition, taking gold in both men’s and women’s full marathon categories. Ethiopian runners also made a strong showing, earning silver in the men’s race and bronze in the women’s.

In the amateur division, Polish runners swept the men's marathon, while a runner from Hong Kong claimed gold in the women’s amateur category.

The resumption of the marathon signals a potential shift in North Korea’s stance on international engagement.

While the country briefly reopened its borders to foreign tourists in February, it unexpectedly halted such visits again without providing an explanation.

Hosting the marathon has reignited speculation that Pyongyang may be eyeing a broader reopening in the near future, particularly to boost foreign currency income through tourism.