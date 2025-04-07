Measles Outbreak in Texas Claims Second Child’s Life as RFK Jr. Visits Affected Area

By Staff, Agencies

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to West Texas on Sunday following the death of a second child due to complications from measles.

The outbreak, centered in Gaines County, has become the most severe in the state in over three decades, with nearly 500 reported cases—most of them among unvaccinated individuals.

Kennedy visited the Reinlander Mennonite Church to offer condolences to the affected families and expressed solidarity with the local community during this difficult time.

Despite his controversial past views on vaccines, Kennedy emphasized the importance of immunization, stating that the MMR [measles, mumps, rubella] vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also confirmed that CDC response teams have been redeployed to Texas at Governor Greg Abbott’s request.

The outbreak, which began in late January, has now caused three deaths—two children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico. None of the deceased had been vaccinated.

Nationwide, the CDC reports that measles cases have surpassed 600, threatening the elimination status the US achieved in 2000 through widespread immunization.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, has urged Kennedy to publicly advocate for vaccination and is calling on him to testify before the committee.

Kennedy has also promoted vitamin A as a supplemental therapy for measles. He recently urged the CDC to update its treatment guidance and cited anecdotal success with cod liver oil.

However, Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock has reported cases of vitamin A toxicity among hospitalized children with measles, warning the public against unsupervised supplementation.

Health authorities stress that while vitamin A has been used in regions with widespread malnutrition, such as parts of Africa, it is not a necessary or effective preventive measure in well-nourished populations like West Texas.

Medical professionals continue to advise vaccination as the safest and most reliable method to control the outbreak.