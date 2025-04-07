16500 ‘Israeli’ Personnel Treated for Injuries Since War on Gaza and Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” channel Kan 11 revealed on Sunday, that the Rehabilitation Division in the “Israeli” Security Ministry has treated 16,500 forces and officers since the beginning of the war.

According to the report, 7300 of those receiving treatment also suffer from mental health and psychological issues.

This comes after Jacob Nagel, the former “Israeli” acting “National” Security Adviser, warned that the “Israeli” forces are is witnessing a serious manpower crisis amid the “growing threat posed by Iran”, urging the reassessment of military strategies following the events of October 7, 2023.

According to Nagel, “the manpower crisis was evident even before the October operation and has become even more pressing since then,” highlighting that the problem includes shortages in conscripts and reserve service, in addition to weaknesses in permanent service.

In January, “Israeli” media outlets reported on the pressing need for the "Israeli" forces to take a break from combat operations, citing exhaustion among its forces.

Analysts emphasized the importance of rest and training for the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF], which they described as "fatigued and in need of a halt to fighting."

The "Israeli" Public Broadcasting Corporation military affairs analyst noted on Friday that reserve forces scheduled to enter Gaza the previous day did not deploy as planned.

He added that caution is required to avoid risky military ventures at this time, stating, “There is a constant reassessment of the situation regarding developments in other arenas, such as the West Bank, the northern front, and what will happen in Gaza.”

The analyst concluded, “It is clear that the army is exhausted and must rest and train.”