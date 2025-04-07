Baqeri: Iran Not a Warmonger, But Will Stand Up to Bullying

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's top general Major General Mohammad Baqeri confirmed that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave an “appropriate” response in accordance with his strategies and directives to a letter sent by US President Donald Trump to him last month.

Baqeri made the remarks in a meeting with commanders, managers, and staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base on Sunday.

He further emphasized that Iran is not a warmonger but will firmly oppose any form of bullying. He highlighted the Leader’s strategy, which asserts that while Iran will not initiate war, it will respond decisively to any threats.

“We seek [to promote] peace in the region…We are not pursuing nuclear weapons but rather addressing the needs of our own nation in the nuclear issue,” Baqeri emphasized, citing the Leader’s strategy on the nuclear case.

Pointing to Imam Khamenei’s stance on engaging in dialogue with the United States, he noted that Iran would not hold direct negotiations “but there is no problem with indirect talks.”

Baqeri said Imam Khamenei has described Trump as the “most unreliable and unfaithful” party in previous negotiations “and therefore, there is no trust in you.”

Iran has stressed time and again that it will not sit at the negotiating table with the US administration as long as Trump continues his pressure campaign against Tehran.

The Iranian general hailed the Leader’s “reasonable and very wise” response, which would inform both the Iranian people and all nations across the world that the Islamic Republic’s strategy is to defend its own interests and make progress.

He said the Iranian Armed Forces would give a crushing and irreparable response to any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic’s interests and sovereignty.