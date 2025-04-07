Gaza Rocket Barrage Targets Several Regions in “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it launched a rocket barrage targeting the “Israeli”-occupied port of “Ashdod”.

Impacts were reported in both “Ashdod” and “Ashkelon” on Sunday evening.

According to the Qassam Brigades, the attack was carried out in retaliation for “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

Several “Israeli” settlers were injured from the rocket fire and taken to hospital.

“Israeli” media outlets reported multiple injuries from the strikes.

According to the “Israeli” newspaper “Israel Hayom”, initial reports indicated a direct hit in “Ashkelon”, prompting the dispatch of emergency medical crews.

“Israel’s” Channel 13 later reported that three individuals were injured, while Channel 12 updated the figure to seven, all of whom were transferred to Barzilai Hospital.

The channel also noted extensive damage to buildings and vehicles.

In total, “Israeli” media reported that seven rockets were launched towards Ashdod.

The “Israeli” army stated that it had detected approximately ten rockets fired from Gaza, with most being intercepted.

It was later confirmed that five rockets launched from central Gaza were intercepted, while others landed in various locations.

The Israeli plan will effectively cut off southern city of Rafah from the rest of the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The “Israeli” Home Front Command said air raid sirens were activated in “Ashdod, Ashkelon”, and the southern suburbs of “Tel Aviv”.

According to Channel 12, the rockets were fired from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

“Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a "strong response" after the rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to his office.

“The prime minister instructed to deliver a strong response and approved the continuation of the intensified ‘Israeli’ army operations in Gaza against Hamas,” his office said in a statement.

Minutes after the statement, the “Israeli” military issued an order for residents of several areas in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah to evacuate ahead of planned strikes, indicating that the rocket fire originated from there.