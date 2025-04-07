Several Martyred in US Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Four civilians were martyred, and 16 others have been injured, including women and children, in a preliminary toll of the US aggression targeting a house in the Shaab al-Hafa area in the Shaoub district, northeast of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The health ministry's spokesperson, Anis al-Asbahi, condemned the blatant US aggression and its targeting of civilians and civilian sites, calling it “a full-fledged war crime that violates all international norms and laws.”

This is “another entry in the criminal record of the United States, adding to its dark history of crimes against Yemen, its land and people,” he added.

The US carried out two airstrikes on the Shaab al-Hafa area. US warplanes also targeted Kamaran Island, west of the Hodeidah province, with four airstrikes, according to our correspondent.

On Thursday, al-Asbahi announced that at least 92 civilians have been martyred and 165 others wounded in US airstrikes on Yemen since mid-March.

On Friday, Trump shared a video on his social media accounts, claiming it depicted the killing of numerous fighters in an American strike on Yemen, with the caption "oops".

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack," Trump wrote, using an alternative spelling of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement.