Trump Posts VIDEO of US Strike in Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has shared footage of what he contends was a strike on Yemeni personnel. The video, apparently filmed by a drone, shows dozens of people standing in an oval in rural terrain.
A munition falls from the sky, causing an explosion and leaving a large crater. Two vehicles and no bodies are visible in the aftermath.
Some were quick to suggest online that the people in the video were civilians participating in a tribal gathering, and posted photos of similar gatherings in Yemen in the past.
The Yemeni Armed Forces have been launching operations against merchant vessels in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea and firing ballistic missiles at "Israel" in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
The US stepped up its strikes in Yemen last month, as Trump vowed to restore the safety of navigation in the vital shipping area.
