Iran’s President Sacks Deputy over Luxury Tour of Antarctica
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Shahram Dabiri, the Iranian president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs, has been dismissed from his job after his extravagant trip to Antarctica aroused controversy.
In a decree on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the leisure trip to Antarctica, while the Iranian people are grappling with intense economic pressures, contravenes the administration’s campaign pledge of sincerity and justice.
He further noted that the authorities’ expensive tours, even if paid for personally, are unjustifiable and go against the standards of a modest lifestyle expected from them.
