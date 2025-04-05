Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran’s President Sacks Deputy over Luxury Tour of Antarctica

Iran’s President Sacks Deputy over Luxury Tour of Antarctica
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Shahram Dabiri, the Iranian president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs, has been dismissed from his job after his extravagant trip to Antarctica aroused controversy.

In a decree on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the leisure trip to Antarctica, while the Iranian people are grappling with intense economic pressures, contravenes the administration’s campaign pledge of sincerity and justice.

He further noted that the authorities’ expensive tours, even if paid for personally, are unjustifiable and go against the standards of a modest lifestyle expected from them.

 

Iran MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s President Sacks Deputy over Luxury Tour of Antarctica

Iran’s President Sacks Deputy over Luxury Tour of Antarctica

2 hours ago
Iran Weighs Defensive Strike as US Deploys Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia

Iran Weighs Defensive Strike as US Deploys Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia

2 days ago
Iran Slams “Israel’s” Continued Aggression against Lebanon

Iran Slams “Israel’s” Continued Aggression against Lebanon

3 days ago
Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-04-2025 Hour: 01:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot