Sayyed Al-Houthi: Intensified US Aggression Failed to Stop Yemeni Support to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malilk Al-Houthi confirmed that the intensified US acts of aggression against Yemen have failed to stop Yemeni resistance operations in support of the people of Gaza as well as to protect “Israeli” ships in the Red Sea.

In a speech on Friday, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the US has intensified its attacks on Yemen, which exceeded 90 attacks on some days, as part of its support for “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza.

However, Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that the aggression “has failed to stop the military operations supporting the Palestinian people, nor has it been able to provide protection for Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea."

He further affirmed that the US military officials admitted that the attacks have failed to destroy Yemen’s military capabilities.

“The US has not been able to achieve its declared goal of liquidating the leaders and eradicating the free people of Yemen,” the Yemeni Leader underlined.

He vowed that Yemen would proceed with its retaliatory operations, saying, “America does not frighten us.”

The Ansarullah chief also warned the Arab and neighboring regimes against supporting the pro-“Israel” US strikes on Yemen.

He stressed that “Israel”, backed by the US, seeks to liquidate the Palestinian cause, referring to the intensified “Israeli” raids in the occupied West Bank, which he said, aim to “displace” Palestinians.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that “Al-Aqsa Mosque is constantly targeted with the raids,” stating that ‘Israeli’ minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound are a testament to ‘Israel’s’ escalated violations against “one of the greatest Islamic sanctities.”

He urged the international community to adopt a serious stance on “Israeli” crimes and called on countries to cut political and diplomatic ties with the Tel Aviv.