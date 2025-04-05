The Genocide Continues: ‘Israel’ Orphaned 39000 Palestinian Children in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Over 39,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both of their parents amid relentless “Israeli” attacks.

This comes as the martyrdom toll from the continuous “Israeli” genocide climbed to 50,523, with 114,776 others wounded since 7 October 2023.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the enclave is now facing "the largest orphan crisis in modern history," with tens of thousands of children left without parental care due to the prolonged “Israeli” onslaught.

In a statement issued ahead of Palestinian Children’s Day, which falls today, the bureau confirmed that 39,384 children have been orphaned during the 534 days of bombardment. Of these, around 17,000 children have lost both parents and are now "facing life without support or care."

Meanwhile, at least 100 Palestinian children have been martyred or injured each day in Gaza since "Israel" broke the ceasefire on March 18, the head of UNRWA said, citing UNICEF.

Calling the situation "harrowing", Philippe Lazzarini lamented the "young lives cut short in a war not of children’s making."

He added that 15,000 children had been reportedly killed since the war broke out on Gaza.

The UNRWA chief maintained that the war has "turned Gaza into a “no land” for children."

"This is a stain on our common humanity. Nothing justifies the killing of children wherever they are," he asserted, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

For his part, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees accused "Israel" of weaponizing humanitarian aid in its war on Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini raised alarm over the worsening conditions in the besieged enclave, where "Israel’s" blockade and military actions continue to devastate the population.

"Hunger & desperation spread as food & relief assistance are being weaponized," Lazzarini said in a statement, highlighting the consequences of "Israel’s" total blockade.

He noted that it has been “over a month of total siege,” with “Israeli” authorities blocking the entry of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel—amounting to what he described as “a collective punishment.”

The continued denial of aid, he warned, is contributing to “a breakdown of civil order.”

Palestinians in Gaza, he stressed, are “exhausted as they continue to be locked up in a tiny piece of land,” urging that “aid must be allowed in and the siege must be lifted.”

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas condemned on Friday “Israel's” continued onslaught in Gaza, saying "the pace of massacres committed by the fascist occupation army against unarmed civilians continues across all areas of the Gaza Strip."