Trump Seeking ’Direct Talks’ with Iran Regarding Nuclear Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he is seeking "direct talks" with Tehran over a nuclear agreement, following his prior threat that Iran would face military action if it pursued nuclear weapons.

The United States and its allies have accused Iran for years of working to build a nuclear weapon—allegations Tehran has repeatedly denied, insisting its nuclear activities are peaceful.

However, Trump allegedly gave Iran a two-month window to strike a nuclear deal, saying it is "better to have direct talks" because it "goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries," on board Air Force One.

During his first term, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered by then-President Barack Obama and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Since returning to office, Trump has revived his "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, reimposing sanctions and warning of potential military action if efforts to reach a new agreement fail.

Referring to former encounters regarding the issue, Trump said the usage of intermediaries "is not necessary anymore," adding that "I think they're concerned, I think they feel vulnerable. I don't want them to feel that way. I think they want to meet."

On April 2, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed his country's willingness to engage in indirect negotiations with Trump’s administration regarding its nuclear program.

Araghchi called on Washington to abandon its approach of "threats, intimidation, and extortion," affirming that Tehran stands ready to respond decisively to any act of aggression.