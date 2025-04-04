The Yemeni Armed Forces Target ’Truman’ Again and Foil Two Airstrikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have once again targeted hostile U.S. warships in the Red Sea, primarily the aircraft carrier "USS Harry Truman," confirming Yemen’s ongoing efforts to tighten the noose on U.S. naval forces in an escalating path to defend Yemen and Palestine.

In a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, "Our naval forces, missile forces, and drone air force targeted the enemy warships in the Red Sea, with the USS Truman being the primary target."

Brigadier General Saree clarified that the operation was carried out using a number of cruise missiles and drones, marking the second engagement in the past 24 hours, which lasted several hours.

He confirmed that "during these operations, two enemy airstrikes intended against our country were foiled," emphasizing that the Yemeni Armed Forces have "managed to establish an immediate response equation to thwart U.S. aggressions, increasing pressure on the U.S. enemy and its naval units."

Brigadier General Saree concluded by saying, "The Yemeni Armed Forces, trusting in God, continue to resist the U.S. aggression on our country and are preparing, with the help of God Almighty, to face any potential developments in the coming period. The aggressor will learn that Yemen, the great nation, cannot be broken or surrender. We will not abandon our religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences or results, and victory will be Yemen’s ally, God willing."