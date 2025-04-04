Envoy Rejects UN Body’s ‘False Picture’ of Rights Situation in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the UN headquarters in Geneva Ali Bahraini has strongly criticized the adoption of a resolution against Tehran at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying the discriminatory act undermines the credibility of the 47-member body.

He made the remarks to the council's 58th regular session, which saw the anti-Iran document passed with 24 votes in favor, eight against, and 15 abstentions.

He said the resolution diminishes trust in the work of the UNHRC, exposes its inefficiency and wastes its resources.

He also urged the council to focus on the catastrophic situation of human rights in the "Israeli"-occupied Palestinian territories.

"In a situation where severe rights violations occur in Palestine with perpetrators having high immunity, sponsors of draft resolution A/HRC/58/L.20/Rev.1 mislead by depicting a false human rights situation in Iran," stated the envoy.

He warned that the Western sponsors of the resolution, including the UK and Germany, should be held accountable for all their oppression against the Iranian people and humankind.

The resolution extended the Special Rapporteur's mandate on Iran's human rights and decided the Fact-Finding Mission would continue to investigate serious violations in the Islamic Republic.

Bahraini said there is no proportionality between the provisions of the resolution and Iran's human rights situation.

He also called on the UNHRC member states to oppose the "deceptive" move by some countries aimed at politically abusing the UN rights body.