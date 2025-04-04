UNRWA Slams “Israel’s” Attacks on UN Facilities

By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has strongly condemned “Israel’s” deadly attacks on the world body's facilities in Gaza.

On Thursday, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], called the entity’s attacks a violation of international law, demanding an independent investigation into them.

Lazzarini made the remarks while slamming “Israel’s” targeting of a UNRWA building in northern Gaza, which martyred nine children.

In a post on X, commenting on the “Israeli” military’s targeting of a UNRWA building in the northern Gaza Strip, he said: “Even the rubble has become a target in Gaza, as ‘Israeli’ forces attacked the UNRWA building in Jabalia in northern Gaza.”

He noted that the targeted UNRWA building had previously been used as a health center and suffered severe damage at the beginning of the attacks.

Lazzarini explained that according to initial reports, the building was sheltering 700 people at the time of the attack and that 9 children, including a baby only two weeks old, were among the victims.

He emphasized that Palestinians displaced by “Israeli” attacks in Gaza have nowhere to go and that even after the UNRWA building was targeted, those who sought refuge there continued to stay.

On another note, the UN official revealed that “since the beginning of the war, more than 300 UN buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed, despite regular exchanges of all coordinates with the parties involved.”

He added that “more than 700 people have been killed while seeking UN protection” during the “Israeli” attacks on Gaza, asserting that the disregard for UN facilities, its staff, and its operations constitutes a violation of international law.

Lazzarini called for an independent investigation into the attacks on UN facilities.

Lazzarini's remarks came as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights slammed “Israel’s” March 23rd attack on many ambulances, killing fifteen medics and humanitarian workers.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Volker Turk said the “appalling” attack raises concerns over the commission of war crimes by Israel.

He also condemned “Israel’s” ban on the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza for a month.

Turk said the blockade of Gaza constitutes a form of collective punishment and may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war.