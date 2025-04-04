Pezeshkian Talks with MBS: Iran Avoiding War, but Fully Fit for Defense

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that the country has no intention of starting a war with any country, though it would not hesitate about defending itself with great military preparedness.

In a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Thursday, President Pezeshkian extended congratulations to Saudi Arabia on Eid al-Fitr.

He emphasized that Iran has consistently pursued nuclear activity for peaceful purposes and that the non-peaceful use of nuclear energy has no place in its security and defense strategy.

Pezeshkian also expressed Iran's readiness to engage in dialogue aimed at de-escalation, grounded in mutual interests and respect. He said Iran's nuclear activities have always been subject to verification, as demonstrated in the previous years.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace, stating that while the nation does not seek conflict with any country, it remains resolute in its ability to defend itself with significant strength and capability.

He further underscored the importance of unity among the Islamic nations, calling for collaboration to ensure security, peace, and progress in the region.

The Iranian president commended the Saudi crown prince's commitment to fostering cooperation among the Muslim and regional nations. He asserted that if the Islamic countries stand together, they will effectively confront the injustices faced by the people of Gaza and promote stability in the region.

For his part, bin Salman congratulated Iran on Eid al-Fitr, expressing appreciation for the Iranian president’s call for unity among the Muslim nations.

He expressed optimism that strengthened cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would contribute to regional stability, security, and development.

The crown prince further emphasized that collaboration among Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the other nations could enhance regional peace, reiterating Riyadh's readiness to help address the challenges related to de-escalation in the region.