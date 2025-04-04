“Israel” Strikes Sidon in South Lebanon, Martyrs Three Including Hamas Figure

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people, including a senior figure from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, have been martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on a house in southern Lebanon, in the latest blatant violation of a shaky ceasefire agreement.

An “Israeli” drone strike targeted an apartment on Dalaa Street in the Lebanese port city of Sidon, located 48 kilometers [29 miles] south of Beirut.

Hassan Farhat, a member of Hamas, and his son were reportedly martyred in the airstrike.

“Israeli” occupation forces also launched hours-long raids on other regions in southern Lebanon, including the towns of Naqoura and Nabatieh, resulting in damage in the targeted areas and casualties.

Earlier, an “Israeli” airstrike had targeted the Wadi Azza area in southern Lebanon.

An “Israeli” airstrike on a car near the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon injured two people on Thursday morning.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Thursday urged the European Union to step up pressure on “Israel” to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories, cease attacks, and respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

Rajji made the appeal during talks with Stefano Sannino, director-general for the Middle East and North Africa at the European Commission, who led an EU delegation visiting Beirut.

The minister condemned “Israel's” continued military aggression, including daily strikes in southern Lebanon and renewed attacks on Beirut.

Rajji also called for “Israel's” adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and pressed the EU to take a firmer stance against the violations.

Despite the February 18 deadline having passed, “Israel” persists in its occupation of five critical areas in southern Lebanon, which include Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, located near the border.