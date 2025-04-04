“Israel” Martyrs Hundreds of Palestinians in 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” airstrikes on Gaza have martyred at least 112 Palestinians since dawn on Thursday, with 71 of the victims reported in Gaza City.

The “Israeli” military targeted a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City's al-Tuffah neighborhood, martyring 31 people, including women, children, and the elderly, while three others remain missing. Dozens were injured in the attack.

Among the victims were 18 children, a woman, and an elderly person, the Gaza government media office stated.

The “Israeli” air force also launched intense strikes on multiple schools across Gaza City, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the “Israeli” entity has now bombed 229 displacement and shelter centers in a flagrant violation of international law.

“This brutal ‘Israeli’ aggression comes amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” the office continued. “The health sector is on the verge of total collapse due to the destruction of hospitals and the ongoing blockade, making it extremely difficult to provide medical care to the wounded.”

Later in the evening, the “Israeli” army issued a new evacuation order for residents in Gaza’s Old City, al-Sabra, Tel al-Hawa, and the western al-Zaytoun neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” airstrikes continued relentlessly in southern Gaza, targeting the Mirage area north of Rafah. In Khan Younis, “Israeli” forces bombed tents housing displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi before destroying the Fahmi Sharab Mosque in the Qizan Al-Najjar area.

Elsewhere in Gaza, four Palestinians were martyred when “Israeli” forces bombed a displacement tent in the al-Ard Al-Tayeba camp west of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the blockade Strip.

At the same time, heavy “Israeli” artillery shelling targeted Rafah in southern Gaza.

In central Gaza, another Palestinian was martyred, and one was wounded when “Israeli” forces struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the New Camp area, north of the al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile, mass displacement was observed in eastern Al-Shuja'iya, north of the Gaza Strip, as “Israeli” forces escalated their attacks on the area.

Hamas condemned what it called the "heinous massacre" at Dar al-Arqam School in eastern Gaza, where thousands of displaced civilians were sheltering. The attack martyred dozens and wounded over 100 people.

“This is yet another brutal crime by the fascist Israeli government, escalating its genocide against innocent civilians in Gaza,” the movement said.

Hamas urged international and regional actors to "break their silence" and called for a worldwide "day of rage and mobilization" on Friday in support of Gaza and in protest against the "US-backed Zionist massacres."