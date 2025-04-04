Trump: Putin, Zelensky Ready to Make a Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine are ready to make a peace deal. He has been trying to broker a ceasefire between the two neighbors since February.

A reporter asked Trump on Air Force One about his communication with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. “I think he’s ready to make a deal. And I think that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is ready to make a deal,” Trump said. He declined to go into specifics but added that the US was having “a lot of good conversations about Ukraine and Russia.”

“We like to see [the conflict] stopped as soon as possible because thousands of people have been killed in a week,” Trump said. “Europe has not been successful in dealing with President Putin, but I think I will be successful.”

Trump made his comments as Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, traveled to Washington, where he reportedly met with America’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday evening, the sides mostly continued discussing steps to normalize bilateral relations frozen by the Biden administration in 2022, noting the “positive dynamic” of the talks, and added that more meetings need to take place to resolve the differences.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, told Fox Business on Wednesday that Trump has been “frustrated” with both Putin and Zelensky. He remained optimistic about the negotiations, saying that the sides were “on the precipice” of a comprehensive ceasefire.

Moscow has accused Kiev of multiple violations of an energy truce brokered by Trump last month.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has struck fuel depots, gas facilities, and the electrical grid, despite promising to respect a 30-day pause on such attacks. Kiev has claimed that Russia was breaching the same agreement.

Russia has maintained that any long-term settlement would be viable only if the US and Ukraine address the root causes of the conflict. Moscow demands that Kiev abandon its plans to join NATO and recognize Crimea and four other former Ukrainian regions as Russian territory.