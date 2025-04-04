“Israeli” New Aggression Strikes near Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes have carried out more airstrikes on Syria, defying a UN warning about the civilian casualties from continuous entity aggressions against the Arab country.

On Thursday, “Israeli” aircraft carried out at least two strikes on military targets near Damascus, reportedly hitting sites in the Al-Kiswah and Al-Muqaylibah neighborhoods.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks came less than a day after similar “Israeli” strikes and a ground incursion killed 13 people.

Nine civilians were killed and several others wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike that targeted Syria's southwestern Dara’a province late on Wednesday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] said the strike hit the Jubailiyah Forest area between the cities of Nawa and Tasil.

It also reported heightened public anger and widespread mobilization in response to the "massacre" as Israeli forces penetrated more profoundly than ever before into Syrian territory.

An angry crowd gathered Thursday for the funeral of those killed in Daraa.

“This is an agricultural area... where no one threatens Israeli forces. We want to live in peace, but we do not accept attacks,” said one, 48-year-old Khaled al-Awdat.

“Israel” has been extensively targeting Syrian military assets and conducting ground incursions into southern Syria since the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham-led regime took power last December.

UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday condemned the “Israeli” escalating military actions, warning that they undermine efforts to rebuild Syria and further destabilize the country at a critical time.

“Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,” he said in a statement.