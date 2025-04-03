Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Crimes, Reaffirms Full Solidarity with Brothers in Syria, Yemen, and Palestine

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah condemned the Zionist enemy's escalating and brutal American-"Israeli" aggression against Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Hezbollah Issued the Following Statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah condemns the escalating and brutal American-"Israeli" aggression against Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon. This aggression is an extension of the ongoing war waged by the American-Zionist axis of evil against the peoples of the region, destabilizing their countries, violating their sovereignty, and depleting their resources and sources of strength to subjugate them to its hegemonic interests and to serve the Zionist entity’s control over the region.

In light of this dangerous escalation, Hezbollah affirms the following:

The repeated airstrikes and continuous incursions into Syrian territory aim to weaken the Syrian state and prevent it from regaining its strength, representing a blatant violation of its sovereignty.

The heroic resistance of the honorable Syrian people against the Zionist incursions, which has resulted in martyrs and wounded individuals, proves that the Syrian people’s choice remains steadfast in confrontation and resistance, and that the spirit of resistance is deeply rooted in their consciousness.

The ongoing American aggression against Yemen and the massacres committed against its people are a desperate attempt to force the steadfast and resilient Yemeni people to cease their support for Gaza and the Palestinian resistance and to halt their heroic operations.

Similarly, the escalating and brutal "Israeli" aggression against Palestine and Gaza, the continuous genocide, and forced displacement projects—carried out in full view of a complicit international community—expose the enemy’s failure to break the will of resistance and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

In this context, the repeated "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon, coupled with continuous American pressure that supports these crimes and is conveyed through envoys carrying "Israeli" demands, seek to impose their conditions upon us.

This dangerous escalation places all the countries and peoples of the region before historical responsibilities, requiring unity in confronting these dangerous schemes that threaten everyone.

The equation today is clear: either resistance or submission to the enemy’s plans, which seek nothing but to subjugate, humiliate, and dominate the region and its people.

We in Hezbollah condemn these crimes and reaffirm our full solidarity with our brothers in Syria, our dear Yemen, and our proud Palestine. We call on all free people of the world to raise their voices against this unjust aggression and to pressure the international community to put an end to these repeated assaults, amid blatant American complicity that threatens regional peace and stability and paves the way for further escalation and aggressive wars in the region under a suspicious international silence.