War with Iran ‘Almost Inevitable’ – France

By Staff, Agencies

A military conflict with Iran would be highly likely if attempts to renegotiate a new nuclear deal fail, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has warned.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Tehran with a bombing campaign if it does not concede on its nuclear program, which Washington alleges is aimed at developing atomic weapons.

The Iranian government, which vehemently denies the claims, has vowed to retaliate against any attack.

Barrot warned French MPs that without a new agreement, a military confrontation would be almost inevitable, potentially destabilizing the Middle East.

In 2015, Iran and major world powers signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) accord which restricted Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, in 2017 Trump unilaterally withdrew from the arrangement, which he and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled “the worst deal ever,” opting instead for a campaign of “maximum pressure” through sanctions.

The EU sought to provide Iran with means to bypass American pressure to preserve the JCPOA, but negotiations have since stalled.

The standoff has bolstered a hardline foreign policy approach in Tehran, which refused to uphold its commitments in retaliation for Western failure to deliver on its part of the nuclear pact .

Since beginning his second presidential term in January, Trump has repeatedly issued threats of military action unless Tehran agrees to a new nuclear deal.

In a recent interview, he stated, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. And it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”