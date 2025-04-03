’Israel’ Confirms Killing Syria’s HTS-led Militants, Warns Jolani of ‘Heavy Price’ if Interests Threatened

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" warplanes have carried out attacks across Syria, killing at least 10 in Dara'a and seven in Hama, marking the first deadly attack on forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The "Israeli" military said it killed several “fighters” in southern Dara'a governorate, near the town of Tasil, during a raid overnight to confiscate “combat equipment and destroy terror infrastructure”.

The military said it would not tolerate the “presence of combat equipment in southern Syria.”

According to local media, "Israeli" warplanes launched strikes on Damascus, Hama, and Dara'a, targeting military assets and research facilities amid rising regional tensions.

The latest wave of attacks began with a series of heavy airstrikes targeting Hama Military Airport, resulting in around 18 recorded hits.

Syrian reports said the attacks killed seven individuals, including "four officials from the HTS-led administration's Ministry of Defense", while 12 others were reported injured.

The airstrikes reportedly caused extensive damage to military aircraft and infrastructure, rendering the airport completely out of service.

The HTS-led regime's Foreign Ministry criticized "Israeli" strikes as a violation of international law, urging the global community to pressure "Israel" to comply.

It stated on Telegram that the strikes are an attempt to normalize violence against Syria and destabilize the country.

In the capital, Damascus, "Israeli" fighter jets targeted the Centre for Scientific Research in the Barza area, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen rising from the site.

"Israeli" forces confirmed attacks on Syrian bases in Hama, Tiyas Air Base in Homs, and military infrastructure in Damascus, claiming they were necessary actions.

"Israeli" media reports that the strikes on the T4 base were a "message" to Turkey, which is reportedly preparing to establish a presence and deploy air defense systems.

"Israel" views a Turkish military presence as a direct threat to its operational freedom over Syria.

A senior "Israeli" military official warned last week that a Turkish air base in Palmyra “could heighten regional tensions and increase the risk of conflict with 'Israel'.”

"Israeli" war minister Israel Katz on Thursday warned Syria’s self-proclaimed president Abu Mohammad al-Jolani that he would face severe consequences if “Israel’s" security was threatened.

“I warn Syrian leader Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and threaten 'Israeli' security interests, you will pay a heavy price,” Katz said in a statement.