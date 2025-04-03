Yemen Shoots Down US MQ-9, Targets US Aircraft Carrier Truman

By Staff, Agencies

The American enemy launched a blatant aggression against our country over the past few hours with more than 36 airstrikes targeting several areas in the governorates of Sana'a, Sa'dah, and several other governorates resulting in a number of martyrs and injuries

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance, and within the framework of responding to the American aggression against our country, our Armed Forces' naval forces, UAV force, and missile force, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific and joint military operation.

They engaged the US aircraft carrier Truman and its affiliated warships in the northern Red Sea with using a number of cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' air defenses, were able to shoot down an American MQ-9 drone with a locally made surface-to-air missile, while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Hodeidah Governorate.

The engagement continued for long hours, and part of the attack on our country was thwarted, and the operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to Allah.

Our forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, will continue to target all American warships and all sources of threat in the declared area of operations.

The aggressive raids will not deter us from fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people, and our military operations deep within the Zionist entity in the occupied Palestine are ongoing and will not stop until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.