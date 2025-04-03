- Home
Myanmar Earthquake Claims Over 3k Lives, Thousands Injured and Missing
By Staff, Agencies
The death toll from the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar last week has climbed to 3,085, with the country's military government reporting the latest figures as of Thursday morning.
Additionally, 4,715 people have been injured, and 341 remain missing.
The earthquake's epicenter was located near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, though severe damage has been reported across the nation.
Thousands of buildings have been destroyed, roads and bridges have collapsed, and large sections of infrastructure have been affected, making recovery efforts challenging.
The tremor also affected neighboring Thailand, where at least 22 people have been confirmed dead and 35 injured, mostly in Bangkok, according to the city's Metropolitan Administration.
Both countries are continuing to assess the damage and search for survivors amid the aftermath of this catastrophic event.
