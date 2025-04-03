Hungary Moves to Withdraw from ICC as It Shields ‘Israel’ from War Crimes Charges

By Staff, Agencies

Hungary has announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court [ICC], a move that comes as it welcomes ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an official visit.

The decision further underscores Hungary’s alignment with ‘Israel’ and its efforts to shield Netanyahu from accountability, following the ICC’s arrest warrant issued against him over war crimes committed in Gaza.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch supporter of ‘Israel,’ extended the invitation to Netanyahu just a day after the ICC took its historic step to hold ‘Israeli’ officials responsible for their crimes against the Palestinian people.

Orban, who has long obstructed European Union measures against ‘Israel,’ dismissed the warrant as “cynical and unacceptable” and made it clear that Hungary would not enforce it.

Despite being a founding member of the ICC, Hungary has refused to acknowledge the court’s authority, claiming that its rulings are not applicable within Hungarian law.

The ICC warrant accuses Netanyahu and his former war minister of crimes including murder, persecution and the deliberate starvation of Palestinians in what it described as a “widespread and systematic attack” against Gaza’s civilian population.

The ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression has caused the martyrdom of over 50,000 Palestinians and has turned Gaza into ruins, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Hungary’s move to withdraw from the ICC is a direct signal that it prioritizes its political alliance with ‘Israel’ over international justice. Orban had previously hinted at this withdrawal after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Orban’s ruling Fidesz party, is expected to approve the exit, further weakening global efforts to hold ‘Israeli’ officials accountable for their war crimes.

The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants is a rare moment of accountability for ‘Israel,’ which has enjoyed decades of impunity despite its occupation, expansionism, and systematic oppression of Palestinians.

By rejecting the court’s authority, Hungary joins a list of governments that enable ‘Israel’s’ continued violations of international law, leaving Palestinians with little hope for justice while the world watches their suffering unfold.