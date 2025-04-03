- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Strikes Newly Established Health Center in South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Defense – Islamic Health Authority confirmed that the “Israeli” occupation launched three airstrikes at dawn Thursday, targeting a newly established center in the town of Naqoura in South Lebanon.
In an official statement, the Health Authority reported that the “Israeli” strikes completely destroyed the center and caused significant damage to two ambulances and a fire truck. However, no injuries were recorded among paramedics.
The statement condemned the attack as part of the occupation’s ongoing violations and daily assaults, which have persisted since its last war on Lebanon.
It highlighted “Israel’s” deliberate targeting of ambulance crews, medical centers, and paramedics in an effort to hinder their humanitarian work, all without facing any legal or ethical consequences.
“Israel” continues its repeated aggression across Lebanon, blatantly violating the ceasefire. In recent days, its attacks have extended to the southern suburbs of Beirut.
On Tuesday, an “Israeli” airstrike targeted a multistory building in the South Lebanon's capital, Beirut.
The strike came with no previous warning from “Israel” and was executed based on information issued by the “Israeli” “Shin Bet” internal intelligence agency.
Comments
- Related News