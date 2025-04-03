Please Wait...

China Deploys AI-Powered Translation Platform to Aid Myanmar Earthquake Relief

folder_openChina access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Following the earthquake in central Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has been utilizing a Chinese-Myanmar-English translation system, developed on the DeepSeek platform, to assist in relief efforts, according to CCTV News.

The system was built in just seven hours by a language service team from the Secretariat of the National Language Service Corps of China and Beijing Language and Culture University.

So far, over 700 people in Myanmar have used the platform to facilitate emergency communication.

The National Language Service Corps of China, a public-service alliance guided by the Ministry of Education, the National Language Commission, and the Ministry of Emergency Management, provides language support in crisis situations.

The rapid deployment of this AI-driven translation technology highlights the growing role of language services in international disaster relief and reflects China's commitment to global humanitarian cooperation, CCTV News reported.

 

