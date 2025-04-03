IOF Launch Aggression on Syria; Ravage Hama Air Base with 15+ Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched an aggression on Wednesday on Syria’s Damascus, Homs, and Hama, striking different targets.

According to medical sources, an "Israeli" attack targeted the Scientific Research Center in the Barzeh housing area in the Syrian capital, Damascus, resulting in several injuries.

The IOF also struck the Hama Air Base in central Syria, targeting its infrastructure, amid continued drone overflights over the city.

Local sources said that ambulances rushed to the airport following the "Israeli" airstrikes, with reports indicating casualties, including martyrs and wounded, inside.

As per local sources, IOF targeted weapon and ammunition depots, as well as military aircraft at Hama Air Base.

The raids also targeted vehicles in the vicinity of the airport and military positions along the Misyaf-Hama Road, the sources said, adding that the "Israeli" airstrikes exceeded 15, with the base now being described as nearly destroyed.

In Homs, local media reported loud explosions in the vicinity of the T4 military airport in the Homs countryside, which "Israeli" Channel 12 counted as one of the targets of the aggression.

Coinciding with this escalation, local sources reported an "Israeli" incursion with a number of armored vehicles into the Jabaliya Dam Forest in the western Daraa countryside.

"Israeli" artillery has also renewed its shelling on the surrounding areas of Tal Jumu, located between the town of Nawa and the village of Tsil in the western Daraa countryside.

The sources reported that the "Israeli" shelling targeted the forested area of Tsil Dam and the surroundings of Tal Jumu.

In the early hours of Thursday, an attempted "Israeli" advance near the city of Nawa in Daraa governorate was met with armed resistance from locals, who took up arms to repel the expanding "Israeli" incursion into Syrian territory.

According to Syrian media outlets, 10 citizens were martyred as a result of an "Israeli" strike that targeted the Horsh al-Jibayleh in western Daraa, while 10 other civilians were injured in the area and were transported to the Nawa Hospital.

According to local sources, mosques in Nawa called for a general mobilization to confront the intensified "Israeli" incursion into Nawa and Jasem. Meanwhile, "Israeli" helicopters heavily patrolled the area's airspace.

Later, the Syrian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the "Israeli" aggression that targeted the Hama Air Base, adding that the bombardment led to the "near-complete destruction" of the base, adding that it resulted in dozens of military and civilian casualties.

Damascus said that the aggression violated both "international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic."