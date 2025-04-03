US Aggression Hits Yemen, Martyrs Reported

By Staff, Agencies

The US forces renewed their aggression on Yemeni territory on Wednesday, targeting eastern Saada in northern Yemen with a series of airstrikes.

The US carried out 15 airstrikes on various areas southeast of Saada city, followed by two more airstrikes targeting the southeastern outskirts of the city.

Additionally, a US strike hit Ras Issa in al-Salif, northwest of Hodeidah province.

In detail, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Health Ministry underlined that the US aggression on Ras Isa resulted in one martyr, two injured civilians, and one missing person.

In addition, a US airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in the Qahaza area, located south of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Moreover, US airstrikes targeted the communication network in Mount Nama, located in the Jiblah district of Ibb governorate in central Yemen.

Earlier in the day, US forces launched another attack on Hodeidah, targeting a water reservoir in the al-Mansuriyah district, just hours after striking the local water authority building in the same area.

Local media reported that the attack targeted the water reservoir in the village of al-Sanif, which serves eight rural villages in the district. They highlighted that the strike, along with the earlier attack on the water project and the water authority building in al-Mansuriyah, disrupted water services for more than 50,000 residents.

Since mid-March, US attacks have continued across various Yemeni provinces, resulting in 61 martyrs and 139 injuries, Yemeni Health Ministry Spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi said.