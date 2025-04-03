Iran Weighs Defensive Strike as US Deploys Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia

By Staff, Agencies

Amid escalating tensions, Iran’s military leadership is considering a defensive response to the US deployment of B-2 stealth bombers to Diego Garcia, a remote US-British military base in the Indian Ocean.

The move follows increasingly aggressive rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has threatened Iran with devastating airstrikes if it does not comply with US demands regarding its nuclear program.

The US has stationed seven of its advanced B-2 bombers—aircraft designed for deep penetration and precision strikes—on the base, signaling potential aggression not only against Iran but also against the Yemeni resistance movement.

Trump has openly stated that if Iran refuses to negotiate, "there will be bombing—the likes of which they have never seen before."

Iranian officials, determined to deter US aggression, have discussed targeting Diego Garcia to demonstrate that any attack on Iran will have consequences.

Some military strategists suggest launching missiles into the waters near the base as a warning, rather than a direct strike, to send a clear message that Iran is not defenseless.

The strategic significance of Diego Garcia has long been tied to US power projection in the region. However, with advancements in military technology, the once-untouchable base is now within the range of Iranian missile and drone capabilities.

Analysts note that Iran’s naval forces, including the Shahid Mahdavi—a converted cargo vessel capable of launching drones and missiles—have demonstrated their ability to strike distant targets, as seen in previous operations against Israeli military sites.

Despite US claims of wanting negotiations, Trump continues to impose military and economic pressure on Iran. His latest moves follow a long history of broken agreements, including his unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has consistently upheld its commitments under international agreements, while the US has reneged on its promises and pursued a campaign of maximum pressure, including economic warfare and military threats.

The US has also intensified its attacks on Yemen, targeting resistance forces fighting against foreign aggression. Since mid-March, US airstrikes have caused the martyrdom of at least 53 Yemenis, according to local health authorities. These attacks, justified under the pretext of maritime security, come as Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Trump’s latest threats expose his administration’s reckless escalation in the region. His rhetoric on social media makes it clear that Washington is pushing for war rather than peace:

“Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come – for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Iran has long called for diplomatic solutions and regional stability, while the US continues to impose its will through military force. Washington's actions indicate a dangerous push toward another devastating conflict, ignoring the reality that Iran is fully prepared to defend itself against any act of aggression.