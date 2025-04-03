Please Wait...

US Senate Votes to Repeal Trump’s Tariffs on Canada, Faces Presidential Veto

US Senate Votes to Repeal Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Faces Presidential Veto
31 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday aimed at overturning President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

In a 51-48 vote, lawmakers approved S. J. Res. 37, a measure terminating the national emergency that justified the tariffs.

Four Republican senators—Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitch McConnell—joined Democrats in supporting the resolution. The vote came shortly after Trump announced a 10% tariff on all imports and even higher rates on goods from the European Union, China, Vietnam and Japan.

Trump criticized the Senate move, urging Republican senators to reject it.

He defended the tariffs as necessary to pressure Canada into taking stronger action against fentanyl and other illegal drugs crossing the northern border.

Calling the resolution a political maneuver, Trump insisted it would not succeed, as the House was unlikely to approve it, and he vowed to veto it if necessary.

 

