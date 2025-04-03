Nine Children Among Dozens Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Strike on UN Building in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said dozens of people were wounded in the strike, which "targeted the UNRWA building housing a medical clinic."

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the "massacre at the UNRWA clinic in Jabalia," calling for "serious international pressure" to halt "Israel's" widening offensive.

The Islamic Jihad resistance group has called the bombing a "blatant war crime”.

"Israel" has, on several occasions, conducted strikes on UNRWA buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for most of the past 18 months.

A strike on the United Nations-run al-Jawni school in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said six of its staff were among the 18 people reported martyred.

Separately, an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Yunis also claimed the lives of at least 13 Palestinians, including a child, and left several others injured.

The situation in the southern city of Rafah has also deteriorated, with intensified airstrikes and artillery shelling claiming the lives of at least five people.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" minister of military affairs, Yisrael Katz, announced plans to expand the military's ground offensive in Gaza, aiming to seize large areas to be added to the so-called buffer zones in the Strip.