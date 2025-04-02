’Fascistic Governance’ Being Normalized at Top US Universities: Fired Yale Iranian Scholar

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian scholar at Yale Law School, who was fired for her outspoken criticism of "Israel’s" genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, has condemned the move as a normalization of "fascistic governance" at top universities in the United States.

Helyeh Doutaghi, who served as the Deputy Director of the Law and Political Economy (LPE) Project at Yale, made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, saying she was "terminated based on unproven allegations, absent any due process or substantiated claim.”

“What is taking place in the US at institutions like Yale, Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard is the normalization of fascistic governance,” she said, adding that her dismissal for her criticism of 'Israel' is part of a broader, violent nationwide crackdown on dissident.

Doutaghi further noted, “Neither YLS nor any Zionist report (or both!) has presented a single shred of evidence demonstrating any unlawful connection or act on my part,” stressing that her termination could set “a chilling precedent.”

"What we are witnessing unfold is not the failure of democracy – this is Western liberal democracy itself," she said, accusing US universities of enforcing “institutional gag orders” and becoming “active collaborators in silencing dissent and criminalizing resistance.”

“Functioning as effective sites of surveillance and oppression, these institutions—in collaboration with the repressive state apparatus—are setting new and dangerous precedents for rules of engagement across the country,” she argued.

Doutaghi was fired on Friday, three weeks after being put on administrative leave following allegations of having “terrorist connections” by AI-powered right-wing Zionist platform, "Jewish Onliner."

Iranian scholar, vocal about US military operations, imperialism, and genocide, faces harassment and death threats due to accusations from an article.

She criticized the administration for conducting an interrogation based on AI-generated allegations without due process or providing her with sufficient time to attend an interrogation.

Doutaghi's resignation comes amid US President Trump's investigation into universities for alleged anti-Semitic acts following academic demonstrations supporting Palestinians enduring "Israel's" aggression on Gaza.'