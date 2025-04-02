Iran Slams “Israel’s” Continued Aggression against Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned “Israel’s” continued aggression against Lebanon, including Tuesday's deadly airstrike, which martyring many civilians, including a Hezbollah official and his son.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday night that the “Israeli” entity has breached the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon over 2000 times and violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Baghaei described “Israel’s” aggression as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

He said the inaction of the ceasefire guarantors in the face of “Israel’s” rogue behavior proves their promises lack any credibility.

He also slammed the silence of international organizations, especially the UN Security Council, on “Israel’s” heinous crimes in Lebanon and the occupied Palestine.

Baghaei said the US and its Western allies are complicit in “Israel’s” crimes, calling on regional countries to take more serious action to oppose the entity’s expansionist policy.

The “Israeli” military carried out a strike against a residential building in a southern suburb of the capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding seven others.

The “Israeli” military later announced in a statement that it targeted a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement “who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them.”

A joint statement released by the “Israeli” military and the entity’s so-called internal security service,“Shin Bet”, alleged that the aerial attack had targeted a leading Hezbollah figure in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The “Israeli” airstrike marks the second such attack on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital.

After enduring substantial losses over almost 14 months of conflict and not achieving its aims in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. The ceasefire was implemented on November 27.

Since the initiation of the agreement, the occupying forces have been conducting attacks on Lebanon, violating the ceasefire, which encompasses airstrikes across the Arab nation.